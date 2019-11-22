Nayanthara, basking in the success of her recent blockbuster Bigil, is all geared up to play Goddess Amman in her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. The actress is currently busy with the post-production formalities of Darbar, which is slated to release on January 9, 2020.

Mookuthi Amman, which is a spiritual film, has RJ Balaji in the lead role. It will be directed by Balaji and NJ Saravanan. To play the role of Goddess Amman, Nayanthara is going to turn vegan.

This is not the first time the actress has gone the extra mile for a role. When she essayed the role of Goddess Sita in Telugu film Ramarajyam, she turned a vegetarian, stopped going to parties and even took a break from watching television. She did that to bring authenticity to her role.

It has also been reported that only vegetarian food will be served on the sets of Mookuthi Amman, which will go on floors once the actress is back from New York.

In a recent interaction with media, RJ Balaji said, "When Vijay did Nanban and Ajith did Nerkonda Paarvai, the message had a wider reach to the audience. Likewise, Nayanathara plays the Amman role for the strong message to be conveyed in my spiritual film."

Meanwhile, she has been working on director Milind Rau's Netrikann, which is produced by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.