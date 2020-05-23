The fans of Ajith have been worried after pictures and video clips of him with his wife Shalini at a hospital surfaced online. Both the husband and wife were seen wearing masks which clearly indicated that those are not old videos and pics.

Why did they visit to the hospital during lockdown?

It obviously worried Ajith fans who wanted to know whether everything is fine with his family. As per a report published on a website, his father seems to be not well and he with his wife were at the hospital to meet him.

Another report says that Ajith and his wife were at the hospital for a routine health check-up and there is no reason to worry.

Ajith Donates Big Money for Relief Work

Ajith is not seen ever since the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in March. The actor is locked himself at his house. However, he has donated a big sum for the COVID-19 relief work.

He has contributed a total of Rs 1.25 crore for the cause. As per his manager, Ajith has donated Rs 50 lakh each towards Prime Minister's fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief fund apart from donating Rs 25 lakh for the welfare of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI).

On the work front, Ajith is busy with his next movie Valimai, which marks the second union of him with H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai. The shooting was kicked-off in December 2019 and has been progressing as per the plans till the lockdown came to effect, bringing the film-related activities to a standstill.

Valimai has Huma Qureshi in the female lead. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and Nirav Shah's cinematography.