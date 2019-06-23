Deepika Padukone and Kajol are two actresses who generally do not mind getting clicked by paparazzi or saying 'yes' to a selfie from a fan. However, they both reportedly have been avoiding getting photos clicked lately.

It has been reported that Kajol was recently spotted visiting a friend's place, and she right away refused to get clicked.

"The paparazzi were asking her to stop for a picture when she alighted from her car, but Kads was in no mood to stop. She didn't even turn towards the photographers and went across without looking at them," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Similar thing happened with Deepika too. She was reportedly going for a shoot, when a fan requested her for a selfie, but she clearly refused to entertain the request.

"Deepika clearly told them that she wasn't doing selfies, waited for a click from the shutterbugs and was off. She seemed to be in a hurry," the publication stated.

Looks like both Deepika and Kajol want to have some space from media and fans.

Meanwhile, Deepika has been having a hectic schedule with shooting for her next film Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real-life of an acid-attack survivor. She will also be seen as Ranveer Singh's onscreen wife in 83.