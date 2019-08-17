Meet Rohit Sherawat , A creative brain behind the rising Youtube channel " THE BEROZGARS"

Rohit Sherawat A Guy having a dream to get admitted into Delhi Police made it big on youtube.Coming from Delhi Rohit was giving some government papers just like we all youngster do

In our age ! But our brilliant government and its ethics pissed him of ! Paper leaks and hundreds of different issues started giving a lot of trouble to Rohit , still managing to get a CISF subinspector job but the passion for working for Delhi Police

Actually stopped him for working and there and then was the start of His youtube channel " THE BEROZGARS "

Over a time period of 2 years gaining for them 400K subscriber is a major thing in Youtube world! Creating some Great Hilarious And Funny content

This hilarious channel is popular for their enlightening Desi and savage videos giving a message at the end , be it on ways to make a perfect reality show

Leaving a mark on youtube world with great amount of followers and fan following Rohit sherawat's " THE BEROZGARS " Is surely set to touch heights in Youtube world with some real heart touching funny and a good message giving videos

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.