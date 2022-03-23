With just two days for the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, #BanRRRinkarnataka is trending. Reason? Fans are unhappy with the number of screens alloted for the Kannada version. In Karnataka, the film will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

But the Kannada version is releasing only in a handfull of screens and netizens are unable to book the tickets. While Rajamouli's Baahubali too had the same fate. However, at the time he promised fans to release his next film in Kannada. But looks like he had trouble fulfilling it.

Here are some reactions:

Some users even criticised Shivanna for promoting the film.

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka

No respect for our hero @NimmaShivanna.

We don't watch #RRRMoive in telegram also, it's not telugu state idu namma Karnataka,

RESPECT MATTERS MORE THEN BUSINESSES pic.twitter.com/1DYZRvTdv3 — ಶ್ರೀಧರ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ (@Sri_46_) March 23, 2022

#BoycottRRRinKarnataka @ssrajamouli this is great insult for kannadigas, this is the time to BAN RRR movies in Karnataka, we will welcome only if it is in Kannada, pic.twitter.com/onUvtHzGX5 — Manjunatha.B (@ManjunathaBee) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile the RRR team too addressed the issue,

Slated for a March 25 release, the pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The magnum opus which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Made with a whopping budget of 400 crore, RRR will hit the screens simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be dubbed in other international languages including Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

Promotions for the film are in full swing, the team is currently in Karnataka and had already traveled to Hyderabad, Dubai, Baroda, Delhi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Kolkata, and Varanasi for various events.

Meanwhile, in an interview to ET Times, NTR opened up on his off screen relationship with Tam Charan. When asked whether his rapport with Ram is the same as RRR, he said, "No, I won't say it's the same as onscreen, because it's quite better, actually much better offscreen. We both carry the same vision I think ,and he speaks less, so he is a keen observer. So if something goes missing out from my side, he tends to complete it which at last leads to our better chemistry on screen."