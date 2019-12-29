AR Murugadoss, who is working with Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie Darbar, has revealed an interesting information about his first collaboration with the Tamil superstar. He has said that the filmmaker and the actor were supposed to join hands for the sequel of Rajini's blockbuster movie Chandramukhi.

Why the initial idea was dropped?

In an interview with The Hindu, AR Murugadoss has said that they had locked in the script for Chandramukhi 2, but changed the idea a week later. "I loved the character of Vettaiyan immensely. I asked him if we could spin a story around just Vettaiyan and the doctor character, Saravanan. He loved the idea and said yes. But then, as I thought about it, there were practical difficulties. We were doing a film for Lyca Productions. Chandramukhi was by Sivaji Productions. If we broach the idea of a film, then Sivaji Productions would want to produce it, and Rajini sir cannot say no to them. Then Vasu sir (who directed Chandramukhi) will say that he would love to develop the character," he is quoted as saying by the daily.

How did Rajinikanth reacted?

AR Murugadoss said that he met the 69-year old actor a week later and explained about the difficulties. The Tamil superstar apparently understood the issues that they might face and decided to work on a new project. "When I told him the reasons, he was like, "yeah, yeah... you would have had to speak to all of them,'" the Thuppakki creator claims.

AR Murugadoss has revealed that he had met Rajinikanth on numerous of occasions with the script since he made his debut in 2001, but the projects did not materialise for one or the other reasons.

Their Darbar, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, will hit the screens in January 2020 to coincide with the Pongal celebration.