Amazon Studios' highly acclaimed dystopian alternate history TV series, The Man in the High Castle, is finally coming to an end after its fourth season.

The Man in the High Castle's executive producer Isa Dick Hackett confirmed the ending of the critically acclaimed show. While speaking to Deadline, Isa Hackett said that it has been a great privilege to work alongside the extraordinary team including the cast and crew members.

"I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them."

Amazon Studios box Jennifer Salke also confirmed the news and stated that the production of season four is still going on and they simply cannot wait for the fans to see how they are planning to wrap the series.

The Man in the High Castle is based on an acclaimed novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick. The story is set in the alternative 1962 where the Axis powers have won World War II and divided the United States in the Greater Nazi Reich — with New York City as its regional capital, comprising more than half of the eastern part of the United States; whereas, the Japanese Pacific States — with San Francisco as capital to Japan.

These two territories are separated by a line of control, to which they refer to has a neutral zone that has the very famous Rocky Mountains.

The Man in the Hight Castle follows the life of several characters whose destinies intertwine after they all come into contact with a series of propaganda films that reveals different and more accurate histories.

The first season of The Man in the Hight Castle received critical acclaim from fans and critics. It sits on a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with site's critical consensus states:

"By executive producer Ridley Scott, The Man in the High Castle is unlike anything else on TV, with an immediately engrossing plot driven by quickly developed characters in a fully realized post-WWII dystopia."

As stated above, the series is based on the acclaimed book and in the previously released seasons, the creators have touched the story in its entirety. Since there's no more fiction left other than concluding the fate of all the characters, this may be the reason why the studio and the makers may have decided to wrap up the story.

The Man in the High Castle is created by Frank Spotnitz and features an ensemble cast of Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, and Joel de la Fuente. As of now, there's no official release date of the fourth season.