Google displayed its 'Accordion Doodle' to mark the patenting of the musical instrument on this day (23rd May) in 1829, under "the name accordion, derived from the German word akkord (chord)".

The Google Doodle has been released in around 19 countries, including India highlighting its role in the music played across these diverse geographical areas.

This trending animated Google Doodle provides users with a fun visual experience while browsing, that is also informative.

The Google Doodle and its rise:

According to information from Google, "the first Doodle was a simple out-of-office message, but in the past 25 years Doodles have grown into a global phenomenon celebrating heroes, events, culture, places and so much more."

The first Google Doodle, in its earliest avatar was created on August 30th 1998 for the 'Burning Man Festival' and has since grown to number over 5,000.

There may be multiple Doodles running around the world simultaneouly and most of them launch for a period of 24-48 hours. They are then available on Google's online repository (Doodle Library).

The accordion and its rise:

The accordion is a free-reed instrument with bellows that has made an impact on music genres including pop, jazz, folk, and classical.

The Google Doodle website provides useful information on the accordion while promoting today's Doodle. Throughout the late 1800s, manufacturers in Germany increased their accordion production due to its popularity among folk musicians across Europe. Early accordions had buttons on just one side, and each of these buttons created the sound of an entire chord. Another impressive feature is that the same button could produce two chords — one when the bellows were expanding and another when the bellows were contracting.

As Europeans emigrated around the world, the accordion's use in music expanded. Modern versions can be played with either buttons or a piano-style keyboard, and some even have both options. They also sometimes incorporate electronic elements so they can be plugged into an amplifier or create synthesized sounds.

Today the instrument can be heard in folk music, the Latino polka, the tango, cajun music, and others across the globe.

The Accordion Doodle:

The Accordion Doodle, with its attractive design and animation is no doubt getting users attention. Such animated and interactive Doodles on Google's Search engine will definitely enhance the user's browsing experience enabling a more creative and informative form of engagement with their searches.