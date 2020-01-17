Several research and studies have found that women are on a higher risk of developing circulatory diseases when compared to men. A new study has found the reason behind the trend. The research conducted by experts at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai found that the blood vessels of women, that includes both small and large arteries, usually age faster than men.

Understanding the science behind the onset of cardiovascular diseases

The new finding could explain why women tend to develop different types of cardiovascular diseases and with different timing than men. During the study, researchers analyzed data taken from 32,833 study participants ranging in age from 5 to 98 years old, in a span of 43 years.

"Many of us in medicine have long believed that women simply 'catch up' to men in terms of their cardiovascular risk. Our research not only confirms that women have different biology and physiology than their male counterparts, but also illustrates why it is that women may be more susceptible to developing certain types of cardiovascular disease and at different points in life," said Susan Cheng, director of Public Health Research at the Smidt Heart Institute, and the senior author of the study, in a statement.

The research report also suggested that elevated blood pressure usually affects women at a much earlier age when compared to men. This is one of the most crucial factors that play a role in diminishing the cardiovascular health of women.

Brushing the teeth also affects cardiovascular health

A few weeks back, another study conducted by researchers had found that good oral health has direct impacts in determining the cardiac health of an individual. The study, which was conducted in Korea, found that brushing the teeth regularly is linked to a lesser risk of developing atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and other serious cardiovascular diseases.