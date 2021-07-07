The much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle concluded with some new and old ministers taking oath to office on Thursday. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers in the Cabinet, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms. Some of the top leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ram Vilas Paswan and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, were sworn-in as cabinet ministers.

But under the spotlight were the 36 new faces, who were inducted in the new cabinet. They include Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Bhatt, Bhupender Yadav, Shobha Karandlaje, Sunita Duggal, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil; JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras, and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

As a part of the reshuffle, seven ministers of state who were promoted include Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Paroshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya and Raj Kumar Singh.

Who's who in Modi's new cabinet

Narayan Tata Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Narayan Tatu Rane, 69, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term. He has earlier been a 6-time MLA & 1-time MLC in Maharashtra. He has served Maharashtra as Chief Minister, as well as Cabinet Minister handling important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry. He has been serving the public in elected offices across different capacities for over 35 years. Before that, he served in the Income Tax Department from 1971 to 1984.

Sarbananda Sonowal: Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Minister of AYUSH

Sarbananda Sonowal, 58, is a 2-time Lok Sabha MP from Assam. Having been a 2-time MLA, he served as Assam's popular Chief Minister from 2016-21. He has earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. Starting in student politics, he has been in public life for 3 decades. He has an LLB from Guwahati University.

Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Dr. Virendra Kumar, 67, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, serving his seventh term as MP – making him one of the senior-most Parliamentarians. He has in the past served as Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. He has a PhD in Child Labour from Dr Harisingh Gour University.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, 50, is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his fifth term as MP. He has been Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications in earlier Governments. Coming from an illustrious royal lineage, he has been in public life for over 2 decades. He has also previously held the responsibility as President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. He has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, 63, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar serving his second term as MP. He is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, having served over 25 years across various capacities and domains. An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, he holds an MA in International Relations.

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw, 50, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha. A former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure. Post that, he has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens. He has a MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Minister of Food Processing Industries

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, 68, is the Lok Sabha MP for Hajipur in Bihar. He has been a 7-time MLA and 1-time MLC in Bihar, making him one of India's senior-most State legislators. He has also served as Minister in the Bihar Government. He has a BEd from Bhagalpur University.

Bhupender Yadav: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Bhupender Yadav, 52, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Rajasthan, serving his second term. Prior to beginning his political career, he was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel for important Commissions. He has an LLB from Government College, Ajmer.

Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Pankaj Choudhary, 56, is a Lok Sabha MP for Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his sixth term as MP. He has held the post of Deputy Mayor of Gorakhpur in the past.Choudhary is a Graduate from Gorakhpur University.

Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Anupriya Singh Patel, 40, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, serving her second term as MP. She has served as Union Minister of State for Health under PM Narendra Modi. She has also served as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to beginning her political career, she worked as a Professor at Amity University, and has a MBA from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

Prof. S P Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel, 61, is a Lok Sabha MP for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, serving his fifth term as MP. He has served as a Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has also been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He has a PhD in Military Science from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and LLB from the same. He also holds a degree in MA and MSc.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, 57, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Karnataka, serving his third term as MP. He has served on various Parliamentary Standing Committees. He has a MTech in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, along with Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for Udupi Chikmagalur in Karnataka, serving her second term as MP. She has also been first time MLA and first time MLC in Karnataka. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Karnataka, holding a range of portfolios across Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj System. She has a MA in Sociology from Mangalore University.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, 63, is a Lok Sabha MP for Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, serving his fifth term as MP. He was also an MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He has an MA LLB from Bundelkhand University.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

Darshana Vikram Jardosh, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surat in Gujarat, serving her third term as MP. She has also been Corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and Member of Gujarat Social Welfare Board. She is Director of 'Sanskruti', an art and cultural organization. She has studied BCom from K P Commerce College, Surat.

Meenakashi Lekhi: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture

Meenakashi Lekhi, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her second term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker. She has studied LLB from Delhi University.

Annpurna Devi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Annpurna Devi, 51, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kodarma in Jharkhand, serving her first term as MP. She has also been a 4-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar. She has served as Cabinet Minister in Government of Jharkhand, holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration. She also served as Minister of State for Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar, at the young age of 30. She has a MA in History from Ranchi University.

A Narayanaswamy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

A Narayanaswamy, 64, is a Lok Sabha MP for Chitradurg in Karnataka, serving his first term as MP. He has also been elected as 4-time MLA in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He has also been Cabinet Minister in Karnataka Government. He has served over 3 decades in public life. He has an BA from Government Arts College, Bengaluru.

Kaushal Kishore: Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Kaushal Kishore, 61, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, serving his second term as MP. He has served as MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He been Minister of State in Uttar Pradesh Government. He has a BSc from Kalicharan Inter College.

Ajay Bhatt: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism

Ajay Bhatt, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar in Uttarakhand, serving his first term as MP. He was a 3-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. He held portfolios like Parliamentary Affairs, Health, Disaster Excise as Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand Government. Prior to public service, he practiced as a Lawyer in Ranikhet. He has an LLB from Kumaun University.

B L Verma: Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation

B L Verma, 59, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh, serving his first term as MP. He has an MA from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi.

Ajay Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

Ajay Kumar, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, serving his second term as MP. He has been a MLA in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Member in Kheri Zila Parishad. He has a BSc LLB from Kanpur University.

Chauhan Devusinh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications

Chauhan Devusinh, 56, is a Lok Sabha MP for Kheda in Gujarat, serving his second term as MP. He has been a 2-time MLA in Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Prior to his full-time political career, he has served as an Engineer in All India Radio. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt Polytechnic, Porbandar.

Bhagwanth Khuba: Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Bhagwanth Khuba, 54, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bidar in Karnataka, serving his second term as MP. He hold a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from Sree Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur.

Kapil Moreshwar Patil: Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Kapil Moreshwar Patil, 60, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, serving his second term as MP. He has served for 3 decades across various positions - from Sarpanch of Dive-Anjur Gram Panchayat to President of Thane Zila Parishad. He holds a BA degree from Mumbai University.

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura, serving her first term as MP. She comes from a humble background, practices farming. She holds a Graduate degree in Bio-Science from Women's College, Tripura University.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Subhas Sarkar, 67, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bankura in West Bengal, serving his first term as MP. He is a Gynaecologist and board member of AIIMS Kalyani. He holds an MBBS degree from Calcutta University and Certificate in Ultra Sonography, Infertlity and Laparoscopy.

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, 64, is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term as MP. He has served as Mayor of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and Chairman of Marathwada Legal Development Corporation. A doctor by profession, he runs Dr Karad Multi Specialty Hospital & Research Center in Aurangabad. He holds MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Pediatric Surgery), and FCPS (General Surgery) degrees from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Mumbai University.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, 68, is a Lok Sabha MP for Inner Manipur in Manipur, serving his first term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 4 decade long career as a Geography Professor, ending as Director of College Development Council in Manipur University. He has a MA and PhD in Geography from Gauhati University.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42, is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra, serving her first term as MP. She served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water. Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner. She holds a MBBS degree in Surgery from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.

Bishweswar Tudu: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti

Bishweswar Tudu, 56, is a Lok Sabha MP for Mayurbhanj in Odisha, serving his first term as MP. He hails from the Cuttack region of Odisha. Prior to his political career, he worked as a Senior Engineer in Water Resources Department in Odisha. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela.

Shantanu Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Shantanu Thakur, 38, is a Lok Sabha MP for Bongaon in West Bengal, serving his first term as MP. He is a senior leader of the Matua community. He holds a BA in English from Karnataka State Open University and Diploma in Hospitality Management.

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, 52, is a Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar in Gujarat, serving his first term as MP. Prior to his political career, he had a 3 decades long career as a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine in Gujarat. A social worker at heart, he offered medicines at Rs 2 and served as many as 8 lakh patients through various medical camps. He holds an MD in General Medicine and Therapeutics from Gujarat University.

John Barla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

John Barla, 45, is a Lok Sabha MP for Alipurduars in West Bengal, serving his first term as MP. He has worked tirelessly for the rights of tea garden workers, primarily in North Bengal and Assam for 2 decades. Coming from a humble background, he had started off as a tea garden worker at the tender age of 14.

Dr. L. Murugan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

L Murugan, 44, has practiced as a Lawyer in Madras High Court for 15 years before joining full-time public life. He was Vice Chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020. He holds a LLM and PhD in Law from Madras University.

Nisith Pramanik: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Nisith Pramanik, 35, is a Lok Sabha MP for Cooch Behar in West Bengal, serving his first term as MP. He has also worked as an Assistant Teacher in a Primary School. He holds a BCA degree.