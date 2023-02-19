Filmmaker James Gunn is answering fan questions on Twitter and giving hints about Superman and Batman as he and Peter Safran take control of the DC Universe.

Gunn and Safran unveiled their plans for the first phase of the DC characters called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters where Superman would be much younger with Batman close in age, reports Deadline.

When a fan asked Gunn if the Dark Knight would be played by an actor in his early 30s the DC Studios head replied: "He hasn't been cast yet."

Another fan was surprised by Gunn's answer as they believed the new Superman would be 25 years old.

"Nope! It keeps getting repeated but I never said that," Gunn clarified.

Gunn further explained what the age difference between both superheroes would be tweeting: "People are speculating about both ages. All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Gunn has been explicit in saying that Superman is a "huge priority" in the universe he's creating with Safran. Part of the reason why Henry Cavill ultimately didn't reprise his role as the Man of Steel was due to the new direction they were headed with Superman noting that it would not be an origin story.

"It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned," Safran said.

