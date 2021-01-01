The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has become the first vaccine to receive WHO validation for emergency use since the outbreak began.

Regulatory experts from around the Globe with meridians reviewed the data on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality.

They found that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety, efficacy and that the benefits of using it to address the disease offset potential risks.

The Pfizer vaccine requires to be stored at -60°C to -90°C, making it more challenging to be deployed in settings where ultra-cold chain equipment is not available.

Mariangela Simao, a top WHO official tasked with ensuring access to medicines said, "This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines."

"But I want to emphasise the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere," she said in a statement.