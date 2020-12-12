On November 18, a helicopter crew that flew above the Redrock desert in Utah discovered a mysterious metallic structure in a remote region. This metallic prism, popularly known as 'monolith' stood in the desert for nine days, and it mysteriously disappeared on November 27. As the monolith discovered in Utah shared eerie similarities to the structure portrayed in Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey', several conspiracy theorists outlandishly argued that the monolith might have placed in the desert by aliens.

More monolith appearances and disappearances

On the same day when the monolith disappeared from the Utah desert, another monolith appeared in Romania, near the Petrodava Dacian Fortress. Interestingly, this monolith also disappeared within two days. Later, similar monoliths appeared in different parts of the United States, and Europe. The latest monolith to be discovered was in Warsaw, Poland.

Out of these all monoliths, the structure that appeared in Colombia stood out, as it was made up of gold covering. After the discovery of this golden monolith, several netizens who believe in alien existence argued that this structure could be controlling other monoliths that appeared in different parts of the world.

Act of aliens, God or humans

Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed UFO hunter believes that the monolith that appeared in different parts of the world could be proof of alien existence.

"I place a 5% chance on this actually being an alien ship or probe and that the object itself has moved its location, because the pilot who had walked away from it...may have looked human and was mingling and living in a city not too far away and thought this desert location was safe to leave the ship. Invasion? No...just a single craft is not an invasion. Pre invasion? Why? To take by force our iPhones, TVs, Computers? We have nothing other than our friendship and this planet to share with them," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

However, eyewitness reports prove that these supernatural theories could be most probably false. Ross Bernards, a popular travel photographer had recently revealed that he saw four men removing the monolith from Utah.

Later, Travis Kenney, Randall Kenney, Wade McKenzie, and Jared Riddle, four artists revealed that they had installed and removed the monolith in California. In the meantime, a shop owner from Pittsburg installed a monolith in front of his shop as a part of a marketing gimmick. However, he did not mention from where he purchased the monolith.

As the monolith mystery continues, several multinational companies decided to weigh in on the viral mystery. Amazon, on their Twitter page, posted the image of the monolith and captioned it, ''we can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance."

