All eyes on Cannes 2024 which began on Tuesday. Some of the celebrities have already made head-turning appearances at the film festival.

The latest to join the list of celebs this year was Urvashi Rautela.

The actor on Wednesday, walked the red carpet at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress shared a picture and a video of herself from the Cannes Film Festival. The actor opted for the ruffled pink outfit and looked as stunning as ever.

Her outfit garnered praise from fans and celebrities. However, a section of netizens compared her look to Deepika's Cannes look from 2024.

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes 2024 is similar to that of Deepika Padukone's appearance at Cannes in 2018.

For the unversed, back in 2018, Deepika wore a similar outfit, a pink ruffled outfit and this year Urvashi chose to wear a similarly styled outfit as she slayed on the red carpet.

Urvashi was at the opening ceremony of Cannes with Meryl Streep.

Renowned actress Meryl Streep graced the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, marking the beginning of an eventful celebration of cinema against the backdrop of notable directorial achievements and growing #MeToo influence within the French industry.

The Hollywood star was awarded with the Honorary Palme d'Or. Upon receiving the award she said, "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face."

Merly opted for a satin Dior wrap dress, complemented by an accessory with roots in India. The earning is by an Indian designer Hanut Singh.

Urvashi's 2023 looks

Last year, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet multiple times at the film fest. She first walked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny. She accessorised the look with striking blue lips, inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lips at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.