Who wore it better?: Mindy Kaling's Met Gala 2024 outfit reminds netizens of Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2002 couture [PICS]

On Tuesday, Mindy Kaling made a stunning appearance on the red carpet of the Met Gala wearing Gaurav Gupta's design. Keeping up with the theme 'The Garden of Time'. Mindy wore a champagne-coloured gown, which embodied the dress code of the night.

The actor said, "The name of this dress is 'The Melting Flower of Time'...." Mindy added, "If you look at the cape, you can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming and is now melting."

As soon as her Mer Gala pictures were out, fans quickly noticed similarities between her outfit and the one worn by Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya wore blush pink couture by Gaurav Gupta's

There were striking similarities between Aishwarya and Mindy's outfits.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to Mindy and Aishwarya's similar couture.

Mindy Kaling in Avant-Garde for the 2024 #MetGala



Getty

A user wrote, "I have been wondering where did I saw this design before, oh, it's Aish, our Aish from Cannes.."

Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala

Another added, "Kaling looks beautiful but the look could be a bit different than what Aishwarya wore at Cannes."

One of the comments also read, "Literally like every other GG couture!!".

Another chimed in, "Mindy! Why aren't you on the theme though? You look good but still... Many people tried this look already."

Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani also slayed on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2024.

Other celebs who made head-turning appearances are Chris Hemsworth and their wife Elsa Patak, Natasha Poonawala, Zendaya, and Jennifer Lopez.