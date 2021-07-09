The world of football is eagerly waiting for June 12, as England will lock horns with Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final. Even though both these teams have reached the final after some tough battles, football experts believe that Italy has a slight upper hand due to their impeccable defense. However, a self-styled psych believes that the speculations of football experts based on statistics will prove wrong this time, and he claims that England will win this Euro Cup.

England to win UEFA Euro 2020?

Nicolas Aujula, a hypnotist and psychic astrologer who previously predicted Joe Biden's triumph in the US presidential elections claims that he had a vision in 2019 where he saw England winning UEFA Euro 2020.

"It came to me whilst I was in Sainsbury's shopping, I often get these visions in the most random places though my bathroom is the most commonplace. I don't follow football as it's not a personal interest so to see these images play out in my mind of a football team winning and there being jubilation was quite exhilarating yet surprising, so I knew this was of significance and not a random thought," said Aujula.

Number 7 holds the key

Aujula added that two players will score goals in the UEFA Euro 2020 final, and made it clear that number 7 has a crucial role behind the potential win. It should be noted that number 7 is the squad number of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish who has put up a stellar performance in this tournament.

He also urged English fans to visualize England's victory to turn these predictions turn true.

"Close your eyes, then begin to visualize the England football team on the pitch with a glow of light around them and the words England Euro Win, hold this image for 30 seconds. Begin to see a massive pyramid emerge around them in your mind filled with red and orange light, see the words England Euro Win, hold that image for 30 seconds. Visualize, them scoring goals and winning the tournament, feel the elation and applause, see the words England Euro Win, hold the image for 30 seconds" recommended Aujula, Daily Star reports.

Aujula is a very popular name among conspiracy theorists, and he himself claims that he was an Egyptian queen in his past life.