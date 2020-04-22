The most unpredictable, capricious, and oracular leader the world has ever seen. Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea, cannot be explained further well. Perhaps the only world leader at present, who finds passion in 'terrifying' the nations with his 'crazy' threats that simply aim at destruction and mere apocalypse!

Kim Jong Un, the 36-year-old third supreme leader of the hermit kingdom of North Korea has always remained mysterious. He has yet again become the cynosure for the reports on his sudden failing health post cardiac surgery.

Although the Korean national media has remained silent about their leader's health details, most of the international reports continue to probe on the speculations over his health.

World in panic since 2011

It was a never before treat to the world nations after Kim Jong Un's entry. His main focus was on testing all sorts of new destructive weapons, including nuclear ones.

His rise to the power to threaten the globe with a near possibility of the 'third World War' was quite quick and steadfast.

By the end of 2016, the country reportedly conducted its fifth underground nuclear test, despite a history of sanctions imposed by the international community, including the United States, Russia, Japan, and China.

The conditions worsened after Kim locked horns with Trump, with the two exchanging numerous threats of warfare.

It was in 2018 that Kim finally agreed to suspend the country's nuclear and missile testing.

Yet, even during the coronavirus crisis, North Korea has reported testing fire and launching of various missiles and carriers.

North Korea after Kim

North Korea has not yet confirmed the news regarding its leaders failing health or on his successors.

As no details are known on his young children, Kim, according to the international media, would be followed by his sister or loyalists.

Kim's present condition was noted by the media after his absence from a key state anniversary.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong

His sister, Kim Yo Jong has been a royal representative and part personal assistant to Kim. One of the closest aid to her brother, she was recently posted as an alternate Politburo member of the ruling Workers Party of Korea.

She is now the second woman from Kim Jong Un's family to join the party, after their aunt Kim Kyong Hui, who had been a member of the decision-making body when Kim Jong Il was alive. Kim Yo Jong's promotion also indicates that she has replaced Kim Kyong Hui.

"Since she is a female, Kim Jong Un likely does not see her as a threat and a challenge to his leadership," Reuters quoted Moon Hong-sik, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy, as saying. "As the saying goes 'blood is thicker than water,' Kim Jong Un thinks Kim Yo Jong can be trusted."

Meanwhile, as a male heir, Kim Jong Chol, Kim Jong Un's only surviving brother sees a chance. But seemingly, politics have never been an interest to Jong Chol!

Additionally, Kim's son and his nephew are also noted by the media.

Kim is believed to have a son born in 2010, although he is yet to be officially mentioned in state media.

The chances for Kim Han Sol, his nephew, born in 1995, to ascend the throne are also seen low for the previous issues his father had with the state.

Among the part members, the prominent names heard are those of Choe Ryong Hae (the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly), Pak Pong Ju (a fellow politburo member), Kim Yong Chol (party vice chairman and former top nuclear envoy), Ri Son Gwon (the Foreign Minister).

Who is Kim Jong Un?

Born as the third and youngest son to Kim Jong-il, North Korea's dictatorial leader until his death in 2011 and Ko Young-hee, an opera singer, Kim Jong Un was the most loved child of his father.

Finding a similar temperament to himself, Jong-il sent his son to attend the Kim Il-sung Military University (named after his grandfather) in the capital of Pyongyang in the mid-2000s.

Upon his father's death in 2011, Kim had his effortless journey to the throne and there marked the new history.

Kim was only in his late twenties when he started drafting plans to occupy the world's most powerful leader's crown.