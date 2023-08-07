Who was Zaheeruddin Ali Khan; Siasat Daily's Managing Editor passes away

In a tragic loss to the journalism fraternity, veteran journalist and Managing Editor of Hyderabad-based The Siasat Daily, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, died of a cardiac arrest on Monday. Khan suffered a stroke while he was participating in the funeral procession of balladeer Gaddar. He was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed during the procession, but he was declared dead.

Khan was a prominent figure in the media and has many accords to his name. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across India, particularly among his peers and friends. The publication hasn't issued a statement on Khan's demise as of this writing, but many of his friends and peers have poured messages of condolences on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Zaheeruddin was a CA and was a part of the journalism field for past 35 years. He was the cousin of Siasat Managing Director Zahid Ali Khan. Quite tragically, his younger brother Dr Mazhar Ali Khan had shot himself recently, NewsMeter had reported.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan attends Gaddar's funeral

Khan was attending the funeral procession of former Maoist ideologue and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who passed away on Sunday after a brief illness.