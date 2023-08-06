Rifleman Waseem Sarwal of 34 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, who lost his life during an anti-terror operation in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was a talented football player and was famous across the Union Territory. Since long he was associated with the Iqra Football Club of Dachigam and was one of the famous players of Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals said that after joining the Indian Army in the year 2014, Waseem remained associated with his football club and regularly played matches whenever he was on leave. Furthermore, Waseem always encouraged local youth of his locality to participate in sports activities to develop discipline in their lives.

Waseem along with two other soldiers namely Havaldar Babulal Haritwal and Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during an operation in Kulgam on Saturday.

Thousands attend last rites of Waseem Sarwar

Thousands of people, a majority of them were youth, turned up to attend the last rites of Waseem Sarwar. He was laid to rest with full military honours in the Dachigam area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Sarwar's mortal remains reached his native village from Srinagar on early Sunday. Thousands of locals, along with top officials from the Army, Police, and CRPF gathered at Middle School Dachigam to pay their tributes during the last rites, which were conducted with full religious and military honors.

#ChinarCorps Cdr & all ranks paid homage to Hav Babulal Haritwal, Sigmn Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh & Rfn Waseem Sarwar who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Op Halan, #Kulgam in a firefight with terrorists on 04 Aug 23.



Our deepest condolences to the bereaved… pic.twitter.com/EqHHEE2xIs — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 6, 2023

Married just two years back, Waseem is survived by his six-month-pregnant wife, parents, younger brother, and two sisters.

Meanwhile, Bandipora Police has in the meantime expressed its solidarity with the bereaved family.

"Bandipora Police stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, a salute to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," Bandipora Police tweeted.

Massive operation going on; Para commandos, drones pressed into service

Security forces have launched a massive operation in the forest area of Halan and adjoining localities to track down terrorists involved in attacking Army soldiers.

Reports said that additional forces have been rushed to the area including the para commandos who are conducting a search and combing operation of the forest areas of Halan.

Keeping in view the topography of the area helicopters and drones are also being used to trace out the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Sources said that as per the initial reports three terrorists including two foreigners and one local were involved in one of the biggest attacks on security forces in Kashmir Valley in the year 2023.

Reports said that the forests have dense vegetation with a lot of undergrowth which is making the search operation very difficult.