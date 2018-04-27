The Golden State Killer and amp;nbsp;has been arrested after evading authorities for 40 years. He was living life near the location of one of his original crimes, unsuspected.Joseph James DeAngelo is suspected of murdering 12 individuals and raping at least 50 people.Police and amp;nbsp;used genetic information uploaded by one of his relatives to a genealogy website to finally arrest the serial killer.
Who Was The Golden State Killer And How Was He Caught?
Apr 27, 2018 21:24 IST
