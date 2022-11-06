The famous transgender Kashmiri singer Abdul Rashid popularly known as "Reshma of Kashmir" passed away early Sunday morning.

Quoting some neighbourers of the noted singer, a local news agency reported that Abdul Rashid breathed his last at SMHS hospital Srinagar. He died early Sunday morning.

Reshma was known for the typical and unique song "Hai Hai Wesai, Yaran Hai Tadepevnas" sung at various wedding functions that went viral on social media. A resident of the Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar, Rashid as per his neighbours was a humble, friendly, and great human being.

Interestingly, "Reshma" used the only instrument, the Tumbaknaer, an instrument endemic to Kashmir while signing.

Transgender's Association president Babluy expressed shock and grief over Rashid's death. "We are pained and grieved over the death of our colleague," Bablu said.

Tried to unite all transgenders to fight for their rights

The popular singer, who was called for signing in the marriages, tried to unite the "third gender" population of Kashmir Valley to fight for their rights. He has chosen the revered shrine of Hazratbal shrine as a platform for bringing all transgenders under a single platform.

A couple of years back, he convened a meeting of all transgenders of Kashmir and exhorted them to fight for the rights of the community.

Meeting talked about different issues, especially about the social stigma towards the transgender community.

Reshma emphasized on members of the transgenders to get eduction and step into different professions which the third-gender community is doing elsewhere in the world.

Transgender singer was model human beings

According to some reports already published about the life of "Reshma of Kashmir", the famous singer was a model human being who raised the family of his younger brother, who died young, leaving behind four orphans.

Ironically, Abdul Rashid had made his debut appearance at the wedding of the same brother who did not survive later and whose family he has adopted and is supporting till his death.