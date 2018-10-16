Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Paul Allen, who had been battling cancer for a while, died on Monday, October 15. He was 65.

Paul's Vulcan Inc. confirmed that he passed away in Seattle, Washington, and said the death was from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 65-year-old had been treated for it in 2009 and had spoken about the return of the disease just a fortnight back. However, he had said that the family and the doctors were "optimistic" about the treatment.

In a statement, Paul's sister Jody Allen called him a "remarkable individual on every level," and said that "he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend."

"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day," Jody said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that he was "heartbroken" and "personal computing would not have existed without him."

"From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend," Gates said in a statement.

"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

Who was Paul Allen?