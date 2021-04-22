In a tragic loss, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away on Wednesday. The renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist was admitted to Apollo Hospital last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 96-year-old scholar did not have any severe symptoms or fever and his blood and oxygen levels were reportedly stable. But Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was admitted in the ICU.

Maulana Wahiduddin Khan's son Zafarul-Islam Khan made the announcement of his father's death late on Wednesday. "The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat and high station in Paradise," he tweeted.

Many of Khan's followers were deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned scholar.

Who was Moulana Wahiduddin Khan?

Moulana Wahiduddin Khan was born in Azamgarh, UP, in 1925. He is known for his two-volume commentary on the Holy Quran and having it translated into contemporary English. Khan received several prestigious awards, including India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2000 and Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in January 2021.

Moulana Wahiduddin Khan has authored over 200 books on Islam, prophetic wisdom, coexistence in a multi-ethnic society, Islam's relations with modernity, secularism and women's rights.