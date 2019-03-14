The spiritual head of Basava Dharma Peetha, Mathe Mahadevi, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The 74-year-old mystic was undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital for a lung infection.

Her mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Basava Mantap in Rajaji Nagar. The final rites will be conducted at Koodlasangama on Saturday.

Mahadevi was the first female Jagadguru of a South Indian Lingayat community and had fought for a separate religion for the Lingayats. She had written over 20 books on Vachanas and teachings of Basavanna, a social reformer, who fought against the caste system.

She had also started an educational and religious institute called Jaganmata Akka Mahadevi Ashrama for girls in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

She was admitted to the hospital on March 8.