Vocalist of Prodigy, Keith Flint has died at the age of 49, as per reports. The singer was found dead in his home in Essex on the morning of March 4.

An Essex policeman has confirmed that the 49-year-old man had died in his home. "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday," he said.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." This means that the singer died of natural causes.

Flint had become the face of the punk revolution during the 1990s in the UK. He stood out among the crowd for his spiked hair and intense stare. He joined Prodigy as a dancer and later became the frontman alongside rapper Maxim. Most of Prodigy's songs topped the chartbuster list in the UK, including their latest release, 'No Tourists' in November 2018.

Flint was popular for his vocal contribution to the songs, 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe,' and both the songs topped the chartbusters in 1996 and held on to that position for quite some time. The group has often been credited for bringing dance music to the mainstream scenario.

The black and white video of 'Firestarter' that featured a gurning Flint headbanging was banned by the BBC, once it was screened on the Top of Pops. The reason being parents complaining that the video frightened their children. Even the lyrics were progressive and about anger, "I'm the bitch you hated / filth infatuated."

Those were Flint's first contribution as a lyricist to the band. "The lyrics were about being onstage: this is what I am. Some of it is a bit deeper than it seems," Flint told Q magazine in 2008. Later, in an interview to the Guardian, Flint had famously commented about the scene of modern pop music saying, "We were dangerous and exciting! But now no one's there who wants to be dangerous. And that's why people are getting force-fed commercial, generic records that are just safe, safe, safe."

After the news broke out, many musical peers has expressed solidarity towards Flint's family. Beverly Knight said the Prodigy was one of the most "innovative, fearless, ballsy bands to grace a stage and Keith was perfection up front. We have lost a Titan." Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner also paid tribute, saying "R.I.P. Keith, you leave so many great memories behind".

Later, he went on to become a motorcycle racing team owner and manager.