Former Irish politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume died on Monday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement. He passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry, the BBC reported.

The former teacher and of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, came to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement in 1968.

He was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970. He became leader of the party in 1979, a post which he relinquished in November 2001.

Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, had been suffering from dementia for many years.

In a statement, his family said, "John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family."

Lesser known facts about John Hume

John Hume was born on January 18, 1937 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

In the autumn of 1998, John Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee for being at the heart of the peace process in the civil-war-torn province.

John founded Derry-Boston Ventures and Boston-Ireland Ventures as part of the strategy to win new inward investment, marketing opportunities and trade/industry partnerships. He was co-leader of International Observer delegation – Philippino Presidential Elections (1995).

Take a look at the list of Awards and Honorary doctorates (as it appears on nobelprize.org) that John Hume had credited to his name during his lifetime.

Awards

Irish "People of the Year" Award, 1984 American Federation of Teachers Human Rights Award, 1986 St. Thomas More Award, University of San Francisco, 1991 Irishman of the Year, 1992. Awarded by "Irish Abroad" International League for Human Rights Award for Peace and Human Rights, 1994 Order of Thomas More, University of St. Louis, 1994 Pio Manzu Medal, November, 1994 Communicators of the Year Award (RNID), July 1995 European of the Year Award President Roosevelt Award, May, 1996 International Human Rights Award, 21 May, 1996 Global Citizens Award, January, 1998 Sean Mc Bride Peace Award, October, 1998 Nobel Peace Prize, 10 December, 1998

Honorary doctorates