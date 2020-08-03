Former Irish politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume died on Monday at the age of 83, his family said in a statement. He passed away in the early hours of Monday at the Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry, the BBC reported.
The former teacher and of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, came to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement in 1968.
He was one of the founding members of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in 1970. He became leader of the party in 1979, a post which he relinquished in November 2001.
Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, had been suffering from dementia for many years.
In a statement, his family said, "John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family."
Lesser known facts about John Hume
John Hume was born on January 18, 1937 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
In the autumn of 1998, John Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee for being at the heart of the peace process in the civil-war-torn province.
John founded Derry-Boston Ventures and Boston-Ireland Ventures as part of the strategy to win new inward investment, marketing opportunities and trade/industry partnerships. He was co-leader of International Observer delegation – Philippino Presidential Elections (1995).
Take a look at the list of Awards and Honorary doctorates (as it appears on nobelprize.org) that John Hume had credited to his name during his lifetime.
