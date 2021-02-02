Hal Holbrook, the acclaimed Mark Twain Tonight! play actor passed away on January 23, 2021, at the age of 95. His death was announced more than a week later by his publicist. The acclaimed American actor had channeled Mark Twain and other notable characters for decades, which even earned him five Emmy and one Oscar nomination.

Hal Holbrook's famous role:

Holbrook made his movie debut in Sidney Lumet's The Group movie, which was released in 1966. In the social satire movie, Holbrook played the role of Gus Leroy. He later gained international recognition after he starred in 1976's award-winning film, All the President's Men, where he played Deep Throat.

Holbrook is also famous for starring in several major projects, including North and South, The Fog, Wall Street, The Firm, and Men of Honor.

However, it was the performance in Mark Twain Tonight! that made him a sensational star overnight. In 1967, Holbrook received an Emmy for his performance of Mark Twain. He then reprised the role on Broadway in 1966, and again in 1977, and then in 2005. Until he retired in 2017, Mark Twain Tonight's team had done over 2100 performances.

Holbrook's last movie performance was in 2015's thriller movie, Blackway, where he played the role of Whizzer. He had also starred in one of the episodes of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Lewis Klatch.

Hal Holbrook's net worth:

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Holbrook reportedly had over $5 million at the time of his death.

Hal Holbrook's quotes:

"Man is the religious animal. He is the only one that's got true religion, several of them."

"Man looks in the abyss, there's nothing staring back at him. At that moment, man finds his character. And that is what keeps him out of the abyss."

"We live in democracy. We have this extraordinary opportunity to use our mind and say what we think, speak as we think. Sometimes what we say is objectionable to other people. But that is part of a free society."

"I got a feeling about political correctness. I hate it. It causes us to lie silently instead of saying what we think."

"I developed a resistance to authority. Not to discipline -- I learned that. But to authority. I like to think for myself. And I like to cause trouble."