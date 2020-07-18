In a massive loss to the sports fraternity, the former world junior champion and Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya died at an early age of 20. Her passing has filed her loved ones with shock and sadness as the Olympian died after falling out of sixth-floor window in Moscow on Friday. Alexandrovskaya's coach Andrei Khekalo and The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the news of her death on Saturday.

The authorities haven't revealed the cause of her death but Russian media said a note was left saying "Lyublyu" which is Russian for "I Love", speculating it could be a suicide. No official word on the matter has been released.

Who was Ekaterina 'Katia' Alexandrovskaya?

Born in Moscow, Russia on January 1, 2000, Katia became an Australian citizen in October 2017. She began learning skating at a young age of 4. Initially, she competed as a single skater in 2011 and 2012, but appeared in pair with Vladislav Lysoy during the 2012–2013 season. In the later years, Katia skated with Aleksandr Epifanov from 2014 through 2016. Then the Olympian was paired with Harley Windsor, with whom she appeared in seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

She and Windsor "did what many thought impossible", Peter Lynch, president at Ice Skating Australia, said. "Together they created greatness that will rest in the Australian record books for many years."

The duo also won the 2017 world junior title. But in February, Katia retired from the sport after sustaining several injuries. Katia's coach said she was diagnosed with epilepsy but was also suffering from depression before that.

"I tried to get her to stay in sport at my own peril," Khekalo said.