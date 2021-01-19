Veteran oncologist V. Shanta who headed the Cancer Institute (WIA) here, popularly known as Adyar Cancer Institute died at a private hospital on Tuesday early morning.

A Padma Vibuhshan, Padma Bhushan, Padama Shri and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Shanta, 93 was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night as she was unwell.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Dr V Shanta, one of the senior-most Indian oncologists who headed the Adyar Cancer Institute.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care in the country. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai, is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise. Om Shanti,"

Lesser known facts about V Shanta:

According to the Cancer Institute, Shanta has published over 95 papers in national and international journals, contributed chapters in Oncology books, delivered many prestigious orations and participated in many international and national conferences.