In a huge loss to the world of literature, Chaman Lal Sapru - a renowned professor and writer from J&K passed away on Tuesday. His contributions are significant, not just in literature but in the cultural history of Kashmir. Prof Sapru has many first to his credits - ranging from first Hindi lecturer in J&K state, a journalist, and a well-known social activist.

Who was CL Sapru?

Prof Sapru started his education from his father Pandit Tarachand Sapru, who was an educationist and one of the first graduates in J&K. He then went on to graduate from erstwhile J&K University and did post-graduation from Punjab University at Solan.

Professor Sapru started the first Hindi monthly magazine Kashyap after independence in 1959 and then started a quarterly Hindi journal Satisar from Kashmir. He has authored eighteen books including Santoor-Ke-Swar, Kesar-Aur-Kamal & Ramakrishna Katha Amryath.

His contributions did not go unnoticed as he received several National Awards and honors, including Sauharda Samman (U.P. Govt), Best Book Award M.O.H.R.D from Govt. of India & J&K, State Academy of Art, Culture and languages, and Hindi Academy of Govt. of Delhi.

Prof. Sapru also founded the Secretary of the Ramakrishna Ashrama, Srinagar. He was also a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust founded by Maharaja Gulab Singh.