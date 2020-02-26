Ben Cooper, who is known for his portrayal of the bandit Turkey Ralston in Johnny Guitar, has passed away at the age of 86. He died on Monday (February 24) due to prolonged illness in Memphis, Tennessee.

"It is with a sad heart that I pass along the news that my uncle and western actor Ben Cooper fought his last gunfight this morning. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 86," Ben Cooper's nephew told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cooper was apparently suffering with dementia for the past few years until his death and was living at a memory care facility in Memphis.

Cooper had started his acting career at the tender age of 9 wherein he had made his stage debut debuted in the role of Harlan in 1943 in Bretaigne Windust's Broadway production of Life With Father. He rose to fame with movies like Gunfight at Comanche Creek (1963) and Arizona Raiders (1965) wherein he worked alongside Audie Murphy.

His roles in movies such as Thunderbirds, Johnny Guitar, The Last Command, Duel at Apache Wells and others made him one of the most notable actors in Hollywood.

Cooper has enjoyed a huge success during his lifetime and was awarded a Golden Boot in 2005 for his contribution in westerns. He also appeared in television pilots for Command (1958), The Reno Brothers (1960) and The Freebooters (1967).

He is survived by his two daughters by his late wife Pamela R. Cooper.