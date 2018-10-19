The celebrations of Durga Puja in West Bengal were dimmed to an extent on Thursday by the news of the sudden demise of Ayub Bachchu, the Rock sensation from across the border.

Bachchu, who had won hearts on both sides of the border with his songs, was aged just 56.

A Dhaka Tribune report said Bachchu was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state at 9:15 am on Thursday.

Square Hospital Medical Service Director Mirza Nazimuddin told reporters on Thursday: "He had a heart attack this morning. The driver brought him to the hospital around 9:15pm. He died before he arrived."

Bachchu's death was mourned by artistes and fans on both sides of the border.

Here are six things to know about the man Dhaka Tribune described as a "legendary singer":

Bachchu was born on August 16, 1962 in the Chattagram area of erstwhile East Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. He stepped into the world of music with the band Feelings in 1978. Bachchu said over the years that his guitar-playing style was heavily influenced by the likes of legend Joe Satriani, his one-time protégé and possibly equally great guitarist Steve Vai, and Dream Theater's axman John Petrucci. These influences helped Bachchu reinvent the use of guitar in the Bangladeshi music scene, as he introduced more Western influences in his style. He formed the music band Love Runs Blind (LRB), with which he released a number of albums. The song Cholo Bodle Jai, often known by its opening lyrics Sei Tumi Kano Ato Ochena Hole, is regularly considered Bachchu's best work. Bachchu is reportedly survived by his son and daughter, who are currently in Canada and Australia, respectively.

Here's one version of Cholo Bodle Jai: