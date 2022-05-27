Who is Vandita Sharma; IAS officer appointed as new Chief Secretary to Govt of K'taka [details]

Karnataka government on Friday appointed Vandita Sharma, IAS, as the new chief secretary, the senior-most position in the state's bureaucracy. Sharma will succeed incumbent P Ravi Kumar on May 31, who is retiring upon his superannuation.

Sharma is currently the Additional Chief Secretary to Government-cum-Development Commissioner. She was one of the nine senior IAS officers who were shortlisted for the post. Sharma's appointment in the office will be till November 2023.

Who is Vandita Sharma?

Vandita Sharma is a 1986-batch IAS officer. Sharma will be Karnataka's 39th chief secretary and the only fourth woman to occupy the senior post after Theresa Bhattacharya (2000), Malati Das (2006) and K Ratna Prabha (2017).

Sharma has held several positions in her 36-year career. She was also the nodal officer supervising COVID-19 vaccination in the state. She has worked with the Department of Space at the central deputation. Sharma is currently the honorary president of the IAS Officers' Association of Karnataka.