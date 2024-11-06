The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a study identifying 17 endemic pathogens that urgently require vaccines. Published in the journal eBioMedicine, the study highlights pathogens such as Group A streptococcus and Klebsiella pneumoniae as top disease control priorities across all regions. The urgency to develop new vaccines for these pathogens is underscored by their increasing resistance to antimicrobials.

The list also emphasizes long-standing priorities for vaccine research and development, including HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. These three diseases collectively claim nearly 2.5 million lives each year.

Dr. Kate O'Brien, Director of the Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals Department at WHO, emphasized the importance of this study. She stated, "The study uses broad regional expertise and data to assess vaccines that would not only significantly reduce diseases that greatly impact communities today but also reduce the medical costs that families and health systems face." The study also identifies pathogens such as Cytomegalovirus, Influenza virus (broadly protective vaccine), Leishmania species, Norovirus, Plasmodium falciparum (malaria) that require further development of vaccines. Additionally, it highlights pathogens where vaccines are approaching regulatory approval, policy recommendation, or introduction. These include the dengue virus, Group B streptococcus, extra-intestinal pathogenic E. coli, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

This new WHO global priority list of endemic pathogens for vaccine R&D supports the Immunization Agenda 2030's goal of ensuring that everyone, in all regions, can benefit from vaccines that protect them from serious diseases. The findings of this new report on endemic pathogens are part of WHO's work to identify and support the research priorities and needs of immunization programs in low- and middle-income countries, to inform the global vaccine R&D agenda, and to strategically advance the development and uptake of priority vaccines, particularly against pathogens that cause the largest public health burden and greatest socioeconomic impact.

Historically, vaccines have played a crucial role in controlling the spread of infectious diseases. For instance, the smallpox vaccine, developed in 1798, was instrumental in eradicating the disease. Similarly, the BCG vaccine, developed through serial passage of Mycobacterium bovis, is still in use today for the prevention of tuberculosis. The development of vaccines against HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, which collectively claim nearly 2.5 million lives each year, is a testament to the critical role of vaccines in global health.

However, the development of new vaccines is not without challenges. The increasing resistance of pathogens to antimicrobials underscores the urgency to develop new vaccines. By identifying the pathogens that urgently require vaccines and supporting the research priorities and needs of immunization programs, the WHO is paving the way for the development and uptake of priority vaccines.