Actress Kriti Sanon has started something new in her life and it is raising eyebrows of her fans, leading to some doubts on what the actress is hiding. The Panipat actress treated her followers on Instagram as she gave a sneak peek of her new tattoo and captioned it as, "The start of something new." (sic) Fans of the actress were all hearts for her new tattoo, which looks much like V.

Well, who is this new V in Kriti's life? Is it a newfound love? While netizens say that the actress is definitely hiding something, the actress is yet to reveal what she is keeping under the wraps.

Rumours have been doing rounds that the actress is dating Sushanth Singh Rajput since some time, but neither of them has confirmed it. So this 'V' tattoo has nothing to do with Sushanth. So who is this 'V' is what netizens are brainstorming at.

Fans of the actress are waiting to know the secret behind the tattoo and reports suggest that it could even be the first letter of the love of her life's name.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her next film Mimi and a picture of her snapped with a prosthetic baby bump was leaked on the internet. The actress essays the role of a surrogate mother in the film that is set in Rajasthan. Kriti has not just put on a prosthetic belly for her role but has also reportedly gained 15 kgs to fit into the skin of her character.

'Mimi' is directed by Laxman Utekar, who had called the shots of Kriti starrer 'Luka Chuppi'. The film that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak and is scheduled to hit the screens in July this year.