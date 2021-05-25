After the selection committee headed by the Prime Minister on Monday shortlisted three names for the post of CBI director, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday announced on Tuesday the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS, for the post. Besides Jaiswal, SSB Director-General Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Special Secretary in the Home Ministry V S K Kaumudi, were also contending for the top chief post.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," the official order read.

Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal?

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was born on 22 September 1962. He is an IPS officer of the 1985 batch, Maharashtra cadre. Jaiswal was the former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, succeeding Dattatray Padsalgikar on 28 February 2019. Prior to his new post as CBI Director, he was CSIF Director General.

Jaiswal also served previously as the police commissioner of Mumbai. He was with the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W), India's external intelligence agency for nine years, during which he served as the additional secretary of RA&W for three years.

Jaiswal, during his posting in Maharashtra as the head of State Reserve Police Force, investigated the Telgi scam before the CBI took over.