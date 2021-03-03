Professor Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya has been appointed Founding Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the university and this appointment provides Bhattacharyya academic and administrative leadership at the university. In a press release, Shiv Nadar University said Bhattacharyya will help achieve the institute's vision of becoming a pioneering institution of higher education, setting new global academic benchmarks and revolutionizing the education landscape in the country.

"We are confident that he will steer the University along with a team of acclaimed academicians and industry mentors to create an enabling environment that blends academic rigour, culture of research and sustained industry engagement," R Srinivasan, Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Chennai, said in a statement, PTI reported.

Who is Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya?

Prof. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya is acclaimed academia with over three decades of experience, during which he has demonstrated exceptional scholarship in his field. He was previously the Director at IIT Kharagpur.

Bhattacharyya has also been the Director of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. He was also associated with IIEST (Shibpur), BITS (Pilani) and Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR).

Bhattacharyya has published over 200 research papers in various journals and authored multiple books. He was also associated with Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany and University of Durban-Westville, South Africa.

"Excellence in education is the bedrock of a nation's prosperity. It is an exciting time for university education in our country as the National Education Policy promises to usher in transformations enabling a more global approach for institutions of higher education. The Shiv Nadar Foundation has established itself as a pioneer of world class education and I am excited to lead its youngest initiative – the Shiv Nadar University Chennai – which has been modeled on global best standards with a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research," Prof. Bhattacharyya said of the appointment.