The UK government on Thursday announced that it has appointed Sir Philip Barton as the British High Commissioner to the Republic of India. The 56-year-old career diplomat will succeed Sir Dominic Asquith, the outgoing commissioner after completing his four-year stint in India.

Barton was the Director General, Consular and Security at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) since April 2017 and his position will be filled by Thomas Drew, who was the former high commissioner to Pakistan.

"Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG. Sir Philip will take up his appointment during Spring 2020," the FCO said in a statement.

Barton also expressed his joy towards his new role as the UK envoy to India. He said, "Delighted to be announced today as the next British High Commissioner to India. Looking forward to building up the partnership between the UK and India under Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson (sic)."

Who is Sir Philip Barton?

Here's a brief introduction to Barton, who has an extensive resume working with the UK government.

Prior to his role at the FCO, Barton was the Acting Chair Joint Intelligence Committee at the UK Cabinet Office. He also served as the British High Commissioner to Pakistan for two years between 2014 and 2016, and prior to that, he was the Deputy Head of Mission in Washington.

Barton had also served as Additional Director for South Asia at the FCO. Back in 1994, Barton had also served as the First Secretary, External in New Delhi. Below is the complete timeline of Barton's diplomat experience.

2017 to 2020 - FCO, Director General, Consular and Security 2016 to 2017 - Cabinet Office, Acting Chair, Joint Intelligence Committee 2016 - Cabinet Office, Director General of Prime Minister's Anti-Corruption Summit and also Consulting Senior Fellow, International Institute for Strategic Studies 2014 to 2016 - Islamabad, British High Commissioner 2011 to 2013 - Washington, Deputy Head of Mission 2009 to 2011 - Cabinet Office, Director, Foreign Policy and Afghanistan/Pakistan Coordinator 2008 to 2009 - FCO, Additional Director, South Asia 2005 to 2008 - Gibraltar, Deputy Governor 2000 to 2004 - Nicosia, Deputy High Commissioner 1997 to 2000 - No 10, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister 1994 to 1996 - New Delhi, First Secretary – External 1993 to 1994 - FCO, Head of Institutions Section, EU Internal Department 1991 to 1993 - Cabinet Office, Assessments Staff 1987 to 1991 - Caracas, Third later Second Secretary – Chancery 1987 - FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Economic Relations Department

Barton's personal life

Barton is married to Amanda Barton and has two children. He studied Economics and Politics at Warwick University and has a Masters in Economics from the London School of Economics (LSE).