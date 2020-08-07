The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has gotten intense with the registration of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The FIR was filed on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on Sushant family's complaint.

The CBI has named Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chkaraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown others. They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint/confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

As soon as the news came out, many people began questioning who is Shruti Modi and wondered how she was connected to Sushant.

Who is Shruti Modi?

It has now come to light that Shruti Modi was the former manager of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Shruti was also Sushant's ex-business manager, according to a report in Zee News.

She has also recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police while investigating into Sushant's death.

According to her statement to the police, Shruti was associated with Sushant from July 2019 to February 2020.

She told the Mumbai Police that Sushant was financially sound and spent almost Rs 10 lakh per month along with Rs 4.5 lakh, the monthly rent of his Bandra apartment.

She also shared a break-up of Sushant's monthly expenses with the police.