Reports recently revealed that Sean Borg is heading to Bollywood in early 2020 for business meetings with Netflix in Mumbai. But, did you know the 52-year-old entertainment personality started working in television more than 30 years ago when he was 21-years old.

Borg has had an exciting journey up the ladder of success. Over the years, he has met and posed alongside some of the world's most famous women, including Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Taylor, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian.

At age 11, he attended a prestigious school of performing arts in London — The Sylvia Young Theater School, where he studied acting, singing, and dance classes.

As a young boy, he loved all things Hollywood. After visiting Los Angeles when he was 20-years-old in 1990, Sean knew one day he would live there. Five years later, in 1995, he did just that.

Being far from the UK, Sean often found the city quite challenging. But the excitement of being in Hollywood was everything, so he made it work. His dream of living in America had come true.

In 2012 Sean bought his first home in Palm Springs. He now lives between Los Angeles and the desert but prefers to call Palm Springs his home.

Here are some interesting facts you might not have known about Sean's fascinating journey in showbusiness.

1: Sean worked in showbiz tabloids from a young age

Sean's first-ever article was published in a British national newspaper when he was 17-years-old. When he was 18, a story about him appeared on the front page of the Sun Newspaper. It stated that he had a relationship with a well-known soap actress. Sean denied the story.

2: His first job in television was on a TV Show called 'The Word' for Channel 4 (UK)

The first production company Sean worked for was co-owned by Sir Bob Geldof, the man responsible for Live Aid. His job was on the pop culture show 'The Word.' He began as a researcher, then moved up to the assistant producer, and shortly after, he became a producer.

3: Sean lived with the famous pop singer Nathan Moore of pop groups Brother Beyond and Worlds Apart

Borg allegedly had an on-off relationship with an international pop star in the mid-eighties, which to this day, he refuses to name. He also lived with the singer Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond and Worlds Apart. The friends owned a home in Islington, north London, and were "close" friends between1990 and 2006.

4: Hollywood Icon Elizabeth Taylor gave Sean her phone number in 1996

He met the late actress Elizabeth Taylor at a party in Nice, France, in 1996; they even posed for pictures together. Elizabeth found Sean quite charming that she also gave him her phone number, and they kept in contact.

5: Sean worked for the Hollywood manager Sandy Gallin, who managed Michael Jackson and Dolly Parton

Though Sean had visited LA many times during the late eighties and early nineties, it wasn't until 1995 he moved to the states permanently. In 1996, he landed the assistant position at Sandy Gallin and Jim Morey Associates. Sean hadn't passed his driving test yet and took taxis to and from the office. One day, his boss asked him to deliver a script to Dolly Parton's home; Sean had to call a cab to do the job. When the office manager found out he was taxiing around, he replaced Sean.

6: Kim Kardashian taught Sean how to take selfie pictures

Sean bumped into Kim on a red carpet in Hollywood. As Sean attempted to take a selfie of them, the result was blurred. So Kim gave Sean a quick lesson on how to achieve the best results.

7: He Worked on Fox News Show TMZ on TV

Sean joined 'TMZ' in 2007. He featured on the show pitching stories from the newsroom. His voice became one of the most memorable parts of the earlier episodes because of its "posh" British delivery. One of the more notable voiceover's Sean did, was on the infamous Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex-tape scandal.

8: He appeared in an advertisement for the hotel-booking website 'Trivago'

Sean is a Trivago guy! His stage school training came in handy when he featured in a commercial for the biggest hotel booking website this year. Sean's advertisement proved a favourite among fans of the international brand who loves his British accent.