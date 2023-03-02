In a crucial top-level rejig at Google, the web giant elevated Sapna Chadha, its VP of marketing for Southeast Asia and India to the post of Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, which includes Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Confirming her appointment, Chadha in a LinkedIn post, said in her new role she will lead business growth, strategy, and operations in SEA and South Asia Frontier.

"I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific," Chadha said in a post on Thursday. "This region which we affectionately call "SEAS" internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - "The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off"."

Chadha takes over from Stephanie Davis, who is moving to Europe. She thanked Davis in her post and mapped her duties and ideas.

"I am certainly hopeful that this year, and the years to come, will continue to be fulfilling as we charge ahead with our efforts to bring helpful products and services to more users and businesses and invest in skilling programs through meaningful public-private partnerships. I have always been passionate about technology and its potential to transform lives, and look forward to creating equitable and responsible growth that will provide economic opportunities for all," Chadha wrote.

Who is Sapna Chadha?

Sapna Chadha joined Google in India as the head of SMB marketing in 2015. She was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in late-2021.

With more than 15 years of experience, Chadha has been creating integrated, multi-channel marketing and customer experience strategies to elevate brand awareness, increase engagement, deliver exponential conversion and sales uplift, while improving customer satisfaction.

She started her career as a technology consultant at Deloitte and held senior management roles at American Express in the ten years she worked there.

A vocal advocate of gender equality, she led initiatives such as "Bolne se sab hoga" (speaking out makes everything possible), to promote gender equity in India and Southeast Asian countries. She even pioneered Internet Saathi programme in India to help bridge the gender divide online by training 30M+ women across 300+ rural villages on digital. She was also honoured for her work in gender equality by Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2021 Women Leading Change Awards.

Chadha graduated from the University of Michigan and she completed her MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.