The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi announced on Monday the appointment of Professor Rangan Banerjee as the new director of the institute. Prof Banerjee replaces IIT's incumbent director V Ramgopal Rao, who made the announcement on social media, welcoming his successor.

"I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee," Prof Rao, who had taken charge in April 2016, said, welcoming Banerjee.

Who is Prof. Rangan Banerjee?

Prof Rangan Banerjee is a B Tech (Mechanical) graduating from IIT Bombay in 1986 and later obtained his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the same institute in 1991. He was associated with the Department of Energy and Sciences & Engineering at IIT Bombay, a department he helped start in 2007. Prof Banerjee is also on the editorial board of International Journal of Sustainable Energy, International Journal of Sustainable Engineering, International Journal of Thermodynamics, Solar Energy Advances, Global Transitions (Energy Transitions).

Prof Banerjee's areas of interest include energy management, modelling of energy systems, energy planning and policy, hydrogen energy and fuel cells. He has advised on various city and state regulatory commission and energy agencies, including Niti Aayog, on energy-related issues.