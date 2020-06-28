Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar later this year, a political crisis has hit RJD, the main opposition party in the state. Last week, RJD's vice-president and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned. According to reports, Singh resigned after differences with the party leadership over the speculated entry of Rama Singh, a five-term MLA known for his muscle power.

Rama Singh had defeated Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Rama Singh had fought the election on Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket. Since then, the ties between them were strained and it is believed that RJD's move to induct him just before the Assembly elections irked Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.