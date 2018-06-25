Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand became a grandmaster when he was 18 years old. On Saturday night, June 23, India made history when 12-year-old R Praggnanandhaa became the world's second-youngest grandmaster. He is 12 years, 10 months and 13 days.
Praggnanandhaa, who is affectionately called as Praggu, achieved the remarkable feat after he defeated 18-year-old Italian grandmaster Moroni Luca Jr in 4th Gredine Open in Italy.
"There is a sense of relief that I have done it. I guess the feeling is yet to fully sink in. I wasn't aware of the prospect of becoming a GM till someone informed me while I was heading for my round 8 match. I chose not to think of it as it would have robbed me of my concentration. My next target will obviously be to become the world champion," the chess prodigy told The Times of India.
All you need to know about R Praggnanandhaa
- Praggnanandhaa was born on 10 August 2005 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
- He is currently studying in class VIII at Velammal School in Mogappair, Chennai.
- The chess prodigy won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 boys category in 2013
- He also won the championship in the Under-10 boys' category in 2015
- He has an elder sister named R Vaishali, who is a two-time youth chess champion
- Praggu became the world's youngest International Master at the age of 10 years
- As of June 2018, his FIDE rating is 2529.
- He missed out on the landmark of becoming the youngest grandmaster ever by only three months
- Praggu's idol is Indian Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. The latter also congratulated him on his remarkable feat and tweeted "Welcome to the club & congrats Praggnanandhaa!! See u soon in chennai?"