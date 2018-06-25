Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand became a grandmaster when he was 18 years old. On Saturday night, June 23, India made history when 12-year-old R Praggnanandhaa became the world's second-youngest grandmaster. He is 12 years, 10 months and 13 days.

Praggnanandhaa, who is affectionately called as Praggu, achieved the remarkable feat after he defeated 18-year-old Italian grandmaster Moroni Luca Jr in 4th Gredine Open in Italy.

"There is a sense of relief that I have done it. I guess the feeling is yet to fully sink in. I wasn't aware of the prospect of becoming a GM till someone informed me while I was heading for my round 8 match. I chose not to think of it as it would have robbed me of my concentration. My next target will obviously be to become the world champion," the chess prodigy told The Times of India.

All you need to know about R Praggnanandhaa