The Election Commission of India has approved the appointment of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole as Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a communication by ECI, Pole has been appointed as the new CEO of J&K. "I am directed to forward the Commission's notification… appointing PK Pole (AGMUT 2004) as CEO, J&K in place of Hirdesh Kumar (IAS)," said principal secretary, Rahul Sharma. Hirdesh Kumar has gone on central deputation with ECI.

According to the reference of the ECI Letter No 181/2022/2325 dated August 2, 2022, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposal of the ECI for the appointment of Hirdesh Kumar Singh, an IAS officer of the 1999 AGMUT cadre as Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix, for a tenure of 5 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier vice Umesh Sinha.

Since December 2022, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Anil Salgotra is looking after the charge of CEO Jammu and Kashmir.

