In a move that is bound to make Indians proud, World War II hero and Indian-origin spy Noor Inayat Khan may appear on the new £50 note that is set to be issued in 2020. The Bank of England announced that it would be printing a new polymer version of the note and said that people could nominate a few names.

Post the announcement, activist Zehra Zaidi is said to have started a campaign nominating Khan's name. The campaign went on to receive the support of several other activists, historians and ministers and they believe that this is a good way to raise awareness and honour the Indian-origin spy.

Speaking of Khan and why Zaidi chose her name, she told the Telegraph that the spy was a "heroine to all."

"Noor Inayat Khan was an inspirational and complex woman who was a Brit, a soldier, a writer, a Muslim, an Indian independence supporter, a Sufi, a fighter against fascism and a heroine to all. She navigated complex identities and has so much resonance in the world we live in today." Zaidi told the daily.

Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani also lauded Khan and said this was a great way to remember her work and the kind of sacrifices she made. "The more you learn about her, the more you learn how brave and bold she was. "It's also interesting and important to note her faith, which drove her to make this ultimate sacrifice and serve her country," the Telegraph quoted him as saying.

With such widespread support, the campaign has really taken off and the petition is said to have about 1,800 signatures, urging the Bank of England to feature Khan on the new £50 note.

Who is Noor Inayat Khan?