Nazia Bibi, a girl from the Bakerwal tribe of Jammu and Kashmir, feels proud to be part of the Indian Kho-Kho team that scripted history by winning the first Kho-Kho World Cup held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi, from January 13 to 19.

"Being a part of the team that created history is really a matter of pride and honor," Nazia told International Business Times after her team emerged victorious in the first Kho-Kho World Cup.

Nazia Bibi, 21, from Ban village in the Jammu district, has created history by becoming the first woman from this part of the country to be a member of the Indian Women's Kho-Kho team.

Congratulations to the Indian women’s team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork.



This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India’s oldest traditional sports, inspiring… pic.twitter.com/5lMftjZB5Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2025

The Indian women's team has brought glory to the country by winning the Kho-Kho World Cup for the first time, and Nazia Bibi has played an essential role in this unique achievement. This accomplishment is a moment of pride not only for her but for the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nazia's Journey and Struggle

Nazia Bibi is the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in Kho-Kho at the international level. She shared that this was the most memorable moment of her life. Despite difficult circumstances and limited resources, Nazia pursued her passion for sports from an early age and achieved her dream through relentless hard work and dedication.

After creating history, Nazia Bibi expressed her joy and said her mission now is to inspire the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to take up sports.

She said, "Our youth have immense talent; they just need the right guidance and opportunities to nurture it."

Nazia believes that sports are essential not only for physical and mental development but also for channeling the energy of the youth in a constructive direction.

Appeal to the government

Nazia emphasized the urgent need to improve sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If sports in Jammu and Kashmir are encouraged like in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Maharashtra, the youth here can achieve success at both national and international levels," she said.

She appealed to the government to provide better facilities and incentives, such as employment opportunities, to promote sports. In addition, high-quality playgrounds, modern equipment, and advanced training facilities should be made available to athletes in the region.

Outstanding performance in the World Cup

Nazia demonstrated her talent impressively in the Kho-Kho World Cup, held from January 13 to 19. She participated in all six matches and scored six crucial points in the final match against Nepal, significantly contributing to the team's victory.

Inspiration for Jammu and Kashmir

Nazia Bibi's remarkable achievement has set an example for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Her story illustrates that challenges can be overcome with determination and hard work. Through her success, Nazia has shown that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can excel and leave a mark on the international stage.

This historic accomplishment has raised new hopes for the development of sports in the region. Her dedication and success will undoubtedly inspire other young athletes to pursue their dreams. Nazia has proven that with the proper support and facilities, players from Jammu and Kashmir can shine on the global stage.

Heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian women’s Kho Kho team on their remarkable victory in the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! ??

I would like to offer a special recognition to Nazia Bibi, who hails from J&K whose contribution to this success is truly inspiring. This… pic.twitter.com/GYQJbVpy1H — Surinder Choudhary (@Surinderch55) January 19, 2025

As reported earlier, Nazia Bibi, daughter of the Bakerwal tribe in Jammu, made history as the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for the Indian women's Kho-Kho team for the World Cup.

She credited her family for their unwavering support, which played a vital role in her success.

"I have fully dedicated myself to my game. While playing for my college team, my family always encouraged and supported me. It is because of their support that I am part of the Indian team today," she told IBT after her selection.

While playing for her college team, Nazia was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir players' camp. From there, she advanced to the national camp held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Nazia's father, Sabar Ali, is a shopkeeper, and her mother, Zulekha Bibi, is a homemaker.