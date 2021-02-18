PC and printer major HP Inc has appointed company veteran Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). During her two decades with HP Inc, Myers served as Global Controller and Americas CFO of the company's Personal Systems business unit, among other roles.

In addition, she served as HP's finance lead during the separation of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015, one of the largest and most complex separations in business history.

Myers also previously served as CFO at UiPath

"As our acting CFO and chief transformation officer, she has consistently driven strong results, unlocked new sources of value, and positioned us well to deliver on our priorities," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP Inc, in a statement on Wednesday.

"Her strategic acuity, operational discipline and purpose-driven leadership will serve us well as we execute our strategy and drive long-term shareholder value."

In addition to serving in numerous financial leadership positions, she has driven an aggressive agenda as HP's Chief Transformation Officer to strengthen the company's digital capabilities in ways that better serve customers while reducing operating costs.

As HP's Chief Transformation Officer since June 2020, Myers has successfully led the company's Information Technology and Transformation organizations, with a focus on implementing technologies, tools, and processes that better serve customers, enable new business models, and deliver cost savings.

She will continue to oversee this work until a new Chief Transformation Officer is named, the company said.