Amidst ongoing protests in Thoothukudi over incident of two custodial deaths of shopkeepers in Tamil Nadu, major reshuffle of IPS officers took place in Tamil Nadu. The TN government has replaced Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, IPS, in a big move along with 38 other IPS officers' transfer across the state.

According to the order of the Home Secretary, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, IPS, ADGP (Operations) has been appointed as the new commissioner for Greater Chennai Police. As for Viswanathan, IPS, he has now been posted as the Tamil Nadu government announces promotion, transfer of 39 IPS officers.

Who is Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, IPS?

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal is a 1994-batch Indian Police Service officer. Prior to his role as ADGP (Operations) role, he has served in several top positions in the force. He has served as Inspector General of Police in Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department. He was also the Commissioner of Police, Madurai City prior to that.

List of all IPS officers transferred in TN

Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, IPS, is now ADGP (Operations). ADGP Mahesh Kumar Agarwal is the new Chennai Police Commissioner. Uniformed Dirvanvaya DGP Sunil Kumar has been converted to State Human Rights Commission DGP. Davidson Devasarvatam, who has been appointed as the Madurai Police Commissioner, has been renamed ADGP Technical Division ADGP. ADGP Ravi has been transferred to Special Police Erode Division. IG Jayaram has been appointed as the Central Zone IG. Madhya Pradesh IG Amalraj Madras. He has been appointed as head IG. Chennai IG Ganesamoorthy has been appointed IG of the Economic Crime Unit. Chennai North Zone Additional Commissioner Dinakaran - Chennai has been appointed as South Zone Additional Commissioner. Chennai Traffic Additional Commissioner Arun has been appointed as Additional Commissioner. Tirupur Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to be appointed as IG of Madras Technical Division Lohanathan, who has been appointed as the DIG of Tanjay, has been promoted to the post of Trichy Police Commissioner. Chennai North Joint Commissioner Kapil Kumar has been promoted and C Sarathkar IG appointed as CBCID IG. DIG Kannan has been promoted to IGP and has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Transport, Madras. Santosh Kumar, who is the Villupuram DIG, has been promoted to the post of Madras Police Commissioner and appointed as IG. Kanchipuram DIG has been promoted to the post of Additional Commissioner of Madras Central Crime Branch. Coimbatore DIG Karthikeyan has been promoted to IG and appointed as Tirupur Police Commissioner. Dindigul DIG Joshi Nirmalkumar has been promoted to IG and appointed as Chennai Extension Division IG. Coast Guard Group DIG Bhuvaneshwari has been promoted to IG and appointed as Chennai IG (General). Trichy DIG Balakrishnan has been transferred and appointed as Chennai North Zone Joint Commissioner. Chennai West Zone Joint Commissioner Vijayakumari has been converted to Coast Guard Group DIG. Maheshwari, who is the co-commissioner of Chennai South Zone, has been appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai Police. Chennai Transport South Region Joint Commissioner Yilalarasan Villupuram has been converted to DIG. Chennai Armed Forces DIG Senthil Kumari has been appointed as DIG of the Chennai headquarters. Madurai DIG Annie Vijaya has been converted into Trichy DIG. Chennai DIG (Administration) Narendran Nair has transformed Coimbatore DIG. Ramanathapuram DIG Rupesh Kumar Meena Tanjay has been converted to DIG. Abhishek Dixit, who is on the outskirts, is promoted to DIG and continues to be DIG. Mallika, who is CBCID Criminal Investigation-2 SP, has been promoted to DIG. Kanchipuram District SP Chamundiswari is promoted to DIG and Kanchipuram continues as Saraka DIG. Lakshmi, who is the SP of the Community Intelligence Unit, has been appointed as the co-commissioner of the Chennai (Southern) Transport Division. Rajeshwari has been promoted as DIG of Madhya Pradesh and has been appointed as DIG of Chennai Armed Forces. Uniformed SP The Pandian has been promoted to DIG ChennaiThe railway has been appointed as DIG. Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner Mutusamy has been promoted to DIG and Dindigul has been promoted to DIG. The Deputy Commissioner of Madras Transport (Southern) Mayilvaganan has been promoted to DIG and Ramanathapuram has been appointed as DIG. Radhakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner of Chennai Security Division, has been appointed as Villupuram SP.

Note: Some entries were removed pending verification as per govt order. The article will be duly updated.