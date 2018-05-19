A Delhi court on Friday, May 18, convicted former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence when she was posted in Islamabad in 2010.

A bench of Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma pronounced the verdict and held her guilty for spying and communicating with the ISI, providing them access to classified information. The verdict comes eight years after Gupta was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

However, the court acquitted Gupta of other provisions of the Official Secrets Act due to lack of evidence. She would have faced a maximum of 14 years imprisonment has she been convicted in the stringent provisions of the OSA.

"No document was passed over by her to her handlers. To my mind, e-mail is not helpful to the prosecution to establish a case against the accused attracting 14 years of imprisonment," the court said in its 40-page order, according to the Indian Express.

Now, Gupta faces a maximum punishment of three years jail term and the quantum is yet to be announced.

Who is Madhuri Gupta?